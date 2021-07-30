Iowa National Guard cancelling major events due to budget deficit

JOHNSTON, Iowa – The Iowa National Guard is cancelling two major events because it hasn’t been paid for deploying to Washington DC.

About 260 Iowa Guard soldiers and airmen were dispatched to DC in January after the Capitol riot and the deployment was paid for out of regular funding. However, the Iowa National Guard says it has not been reimbursed and is now facing a nearly $521 million budget deficit.

Because of that, the Iowa National Guard Alumni Day on August 7 and the National Guard Trench Run on August 16 have been cancelled.

The Alumni Day event provides benefit briefings, retirement services updates, and promotes social activities and camaraderie. The Trench Run is a challenging 10-kilometer adventure run that takes participants through Camp Dodge’s wooded training areas, rolling hills, streams, and prairies.

The Iowa National Guard says it looks forward to hosting both events in 2022.