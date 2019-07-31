CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Lottery has posted record results for fiscal 2019, which ended June 30.
Lottery officials say in a news release that sales, prizes to players and retail commissions all set records for the year.
Preliminary figures released Wednesday show the generated a record $92.8 million in proceeds to state causes for the year. The sales record was $390.9 million, while prizes to players totaled a record $241.9 million. Lottery sales commissions to the retail locations that sell its tickets totaled $25.4 million.
The unaudited results show that sales increased 5.4% from the previous year.
Scratch-game sales in Iowa have set records each year since fiscal 2015 and did so again this past year: $250.6 million.
Related Content
- Iowa Lottery posts record results year ending June 30
- Iowa man claims $1 million lottery prize
- Sales halted for Iowa Lottery scratch game
- Updated: Complete 2018 Iowa Primary Election Results
- Election 2018: Iowa results by county
- Election 2018: Final major Iowa results
- Top of Iowa Conference wrestling results
- Underage winner of $50,000 Iowa lottery prize charged with fraud
- $1-million dollar Iowa Lottery prize not claimed 1 month later
- Iowa Lottery discusses role it could have in sports betting