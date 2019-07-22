Iowa Lottery players would get refunds under $4.3M settlement

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thousands of lottery players who bought tickets for drawings that were rigged by an insider could be eligible for refunds under a tentative $4.3 million legal settlement.

A judge still must approve the deal from lawyers for plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit and the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The settlement announced Monday would resolve claims stemming from former association security director Eddie Tipton's long-running jackpot-fixing scheme. Tipton installed code that allowed him to predict winning numbers for drawings on certain days. He and his associates bought winning tickets worth millions.

Players who purchased tickets for drawings between 2005 and 2013 that were tainted by the scheme would be eligible.

The lottery association would establish $4.3 million fund for eligible class members, attorneys' fees and other costs. The named plaintiff, Iowa resident Dale Culler, would receive a $20,000 incentive payment.