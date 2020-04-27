Iowa Legislature to remain shut down through May 15

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Legislature will not reconvene until May 15.

House and Senate leadership announced Monday the suspension of the session due to the pandemic would continue.

“The health and safety of all Iowans continues to be our primary focus as we monitor the situation and make decisions. I know my colleagues are eager to return to the Capitol to address priorities and complete our legislative work as soon as we can,” says House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford). “Iowans have been patient and played a critical role in slowing the spread of the Coronavirus during this unprecedented public health emergency. We need to get folks back to their jobs, schools, churches, and social lives in a responsible way as soon as possible. I want to thank Governor Reynolds for her cautious approach to reopen our state and return to normal.”

The Iowa Legislature announced on April 2 it was suspending activities until at least April 30.