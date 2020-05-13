Iowa Legislature to get back to work in June

DES MOINES, Iowa – House and Senate leaders say the Iowa Legislature will reconvene on June 3.

Lawmakers suspended the session on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Iowans have stepped up and done their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is because of these efforts that we can safely and responsibly reopen our communities and economy,” says House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford). “With the situation much improved, it is also time for the Legislature to return to Des Moines so we can complete our work. Once we return, I look forward to addressing the priorities of Iowans and passing a conservative and responsible state budget.”

The Legislative Council will meet by teleconference on Thursday to vote on restarting things on June 3.

The public is still being encouraged to avoid the Capitol is possible and extra safety precautions will go into effect when lawmakers and staff return to Des Moines, including:

• Encouraging members and staff to stay home if they are sick, have a fever or any symptoms, or have compromised immune systems.

• Requiring staff members and the public to undergo a health screening before entering the Capitol.

• Recommending that all individuals follow social distancing guidelines issued by the Department of Public Health.

• Recommending the use of facemasks when unable to properly social distance, as recommended by the CDC. Facemasks will be provided to those who want one.

• Deploying hand sanitizer stations throughout the Capitol, at entrances to the building, and the House and Senate chambers.

•Limiting individuals on the House floor to only Representatives and necessary staff as deemed appropriate by supervisors.

The Capitol building will reopen to the public on May 18 with reduced hours (Monday-Saturday, 8:00 am-4:00 pm) and only the West Entrance will be open. No tour groups will be allowed.