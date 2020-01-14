Iowa Legislature denying access to blogger despite protests

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has again denied press access to a liberal journalist whose blog is often critical of its policies, despite warnings from state and national groups that the restriction appears to be unconstitutional.
The Iowa House and Senate informed Laura Belin, author of the Bleeding Heartland blog, that her applications for access during the session that began Monday have been rejected.
The Iowa House told Belin that it does not credential journalists who are nontraditional while the Iowa Senate said it doesn't consider Belin a member of the media. Belin says she's considering her next steps, including an appeal or a lawsuit.
