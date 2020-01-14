Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa Legislature denying access to blogger despite protests

The Iowa House and Senate informed Laura Belin, author of the Bleeding Heartland blog, that her applications for access during the session that began Monday have been rejected.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 11:19 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has again denied press access to a liberal journalist whose blog is often critical of its policies, despite warnings from state and national groups that the restriction appears to be unconstitutional.

The Iowa House and Senate informed Laura Belin, author of the Bleeding Heartland blog, that her applications for access during the session that began Monday have been rejected.

The Iowa House told Belin that it does not credential journalists who are nontraditional while the Iowa Senate said it doesn't consider Belin a member of the media. Belin says she's considering her next steps, including an appeal or a lawsuit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 10°
More snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Does your car have a winter survival kit?

Image

Snowmobile safety suggestions from the DNR

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

Tigers have all of the key ingredients

Image

Crestwood Cadets girl's basketball finds rhythm

Image

Changing bus routes in Rochester

Image

Protesting on opening day

Image

Becoming a page is a big service

Image

UPDATE: Second teen dies from crash

Community Events