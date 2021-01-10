Clear

Iowa Legislature convenes Monday, taxes, voting, and guns on agenda

The Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa. AP image

2020 election maintained GOP control of Iowa House and Senate.

Posted: Jan 10, 2021 11:39 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature will convene Monday with Republicans holding large majorities and promising an agenda that could include tax cuts and changes to voting, gun and school attendance laws.

Republicans expanded their majority in the House in November and maintained their edge in the Senate. They see the election as an affirmation that voters support the conservative actions they have taken since winning full control of the Legislature in 2016. The GOP to-do list is expected to include efforts to reduce taxes, making changes to voting rules, expand gun rights and require in-school attendance despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The 150 lawmakers will gather in the Statehouse with no mask requirements and rules that do not require disclosure of a positive COVID-19 test.

