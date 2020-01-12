Clear

Iowa Legislature back to talk taxes, workers, child care

The state’s financial condition is good with a surplus of nearly $300 million.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 10:29 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Iowa Legislature convenes Monday with majority Republicans in the position to set the agenda for another year.

Leaders say top topics likely will include tax policy, finding more workers to fill jobs and funding education and health care programs.

The state’s financial condition is good with a surplus of nearly $300 million.

Discussion may include providing grants or tax credits to help working families pay for child care, funding the children’s mental health program created last year and considering a sales tax increase to pay for water quality and environmental programs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 3°
Here comes the snow wave train
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual family ice fishing derby

Image

Grizzlies offense explodes in win over Milwaukee

Image

Vex Robotics Tournament

Image

Annual family ice fishing derby

Image

Sean Weather 11/1

Image

John Marshall avenges Century loss, defeats New Prague

Image

Lourdes girl's shut out by Stillwater

Image

Century hockey falls to Academy of Holy Angels

Image

Pappy's Place hosts Vikings watch party

Image

Pledging to complete the 2020 Census

Community Events