Iowa Legislature adjourns pandemic-shortened 2020 session

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has adjourned for the year after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over police treatment of blacks.

Republicans pushed through amendments creating a 24-hour waiting period for abortions and another Democrats say will hinder the ability of some voters to use mail-in ballots. Lawmakers swiftly passed a measure proposed by Democrats that restricts police use of chokeholds and makes other policing changes.

Governor Kim Reynolds' own party denied her a constitutional amendment to restore the voting rights of tens of thousands of felons.

Governor Reynolds released the following statement after the conclusion of the 2020 legislative session:

“Iowans began 2020 unaware of the challenges lying ahead, but I am proud to say that we rose to the occasion. Once again, our people proved resilient through unprecedented times, putting differences aside to move our state forward."

“In my Condition of the State Address, I said ‘let’s make this next decade Iowa’s best,’ and today I am more confident than ever in our state and its people."

“In the closing days of the legislative session, Future Ready Iowa, Empower Rural Iowa, and historic police reform passed with unanimous support. Paired with comprehensive changes to our licensure laws, these significant steps will ensure every Iowan, regardless of their background or circumstance, has an opportunity to find success."

“In the coming months, we will build on the progress made bringing meaningful change for the next generation of Iowans. While there’s still more to do, if we continue to work together, the best is yet to come.”

Lt. Governor Adam Gregg also released the following statement:

"From expanding broadband access in rural Iowa, to taking important steps in reforming our criminal justice system, this session was marked with bipartisan success. I look forward to building on this year's action by getting back to work with the Governor’s FOCUS Committee, continuing the conversation on justice reform and racial disparities."

“Once again, Gov. Reynolds has put forward an agenda that brought compromise and I look forward to our continued commitment to serve Iowans during these unique and challenging times."