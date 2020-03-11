Clear

Iowa Legislators tackling broadband expansion in the state

From dropping the income tax on state grants used for broadband buildout projects, to designating communities as "broadband forward", recent action in Des Moines is aiming to accomplish Governor Reynolds' "Empower Rural Iowa Act" announced last year

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 1:12 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Internet was once considered something of a luxury. Now, it's necessary in every day life.

For those in rural areas, bandwith is elusive, though companies have been steadily working on getting more homes connected to more faster, reliable internet through means of fiber optic cable.

Last week, the Iowa House passed a series of bills regarding expanding broadband access. One of these bills frees broadband projects from state income tax. Another would increase the state's matching of funds for broadband projects up to 35%, and another would allow the Iowa DOT to publicize road projects that require digging and granting space for companies to install cable lines, as well as the establishment of a program designating Iowa communities as "broadband forward" and "telecommuter forward."

Omnitel President and CEO Ronald Laudner says the moves are widely supported, particularly the dropping of the income tax attached to state grants used for the build-out of of broadband.

"The state gives out $10 million, and they'd tax $5 million of it back. That doesn't really accomplish $10 million worth of broadband, so that was something that they fixed. Obviously a good fix, because now, more money will be put into the ground and then serve those people."

Omnitel is currently working on linking every customer with 100% fiber-optic internet to their homes by the end of this year. He says the work so far has been a big boon for their customers, particularly for farmers.

"It would take them days to download crop information and geological information and everything else. Now they can get that stuff downloaded in minutes and get it in their tractors."

The work is part of Governor Reynolds' larger Empower Rural Iowa Act announced last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: °
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Wintry mix Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tobin breaks school record, again!

Image

NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament

Image

RCTC men's basketball national tournament preview

Image

Census Danger

Image

Burma School Pen Pals

Image

Chris' Reality Weather Segment on Snow Chances

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Rural Broadband

Image

Park Board Master Plan

Image

UPDATE: Olmsted County planning for Coronavirus cases

Community Events