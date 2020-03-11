Iowa Legislators tackling broadband expansion in the state

MASON CITY, Iowa - Internet was once considered something of a luxury. Now, it's necessary in every day life.

For those in rural areas, bandwith is elusive, though companies have been steadily working on getting more homes connected to more faster, reliable internet through means of fiber optic cable.

Last week, the Iowa House passed a series of bills regarding expanding broadband access. One of these bills frees broadband projects from state income tax. Another would increase the state's matching of funds for broadband projects up to 35%, and another would allow the Iowa DOT to publicize road projects that require digging and granting space for companies to install cable lines, as well as the establishment of a program designating Iowa communities as "broadband forward" and "telecommuter forward."

Omnitel President and CEO Ronald Laudner says the moves are widely supported, particularly the dropping of the income tax attached to state grants used for the build-out of of broadband.

"The state gives out $10 million, and they'd tax $5 million of it back. That doesn't really accomplish $10 million worth of broadband, so that was something that they fixed. Obviously a good fix, because now, more money will be put into the ground and then serve those people."

Omnitel is currently working on linking every customer with 100% fiber-optic internet to their homes by the end of this year. He says the work so far has been a big boon for their customers, particularly for farmers.

"It would take them days to download crop information and geological information and everything else. Now they can get that stuff downloaded in minutes and get it in their tractors."

The work is part of Governor Reynolds' larger Empower Rural Iowa Act announced last year.