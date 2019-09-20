Iowa Legend: Carson King gets his own Busch Light cans, a year's supply

Hey @CarsonKing2, we said we’d send you a year’s worth of Busch Light, but first we had to make sure the cans were fit for a King. Let us know where to send the truck. #IowaLegend pic.twitter.com/czGBuXRE92 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 20, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa — Busch Light is upping the ante once more on Iowan Carson King's move to donate beer money to an Iowa children's hospital.

Carson King, a 23-year-old Iowa State Cyclones fan, is raising money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital after a sign he made for ESPN's College GameDay went viral.

King's sign said "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished" and listed his Venmo account.

After dozens of people donated to his cause, King vowed to donate the money to the children's hospital, minus enough for one case of Busch Light.

Busch Light, and Venmo, offered to match his donation.

Friday, Busch Light said on Facebook the brewer is sending Carson a year's supply of the beer, with his face on the cans.

You can add to the total by sending donations to Carson-King-25 before the end of the month.

