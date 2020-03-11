Clear
Iowa, Iowa State, and UNI going to online classes due to coronavirus

Grinnell College joining suit.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 3:29 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's three public universities announced Wednesday they would shift to only online classes beginning March 23 in an effort to keep students and faculty safe from the new coronavirus.

The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa said they would only offer online classes after students return from next week's spring break. The online courses would continue for at least two weeks, with officials reassessing the situation during the week of March 30.

Some private colleges are making similar moves. The president of Grinnell College has told students they must leave the campus by March 23. Classes will be offered online for the rest of the semester.

