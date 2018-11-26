Iowa, Iowa State and Drake women all ranked in AP Top 25 basketball poll

The Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Notre Dame (31) 6-0 775 1

2. UConn 5-0 735 2

3. Oregon 6-0 705 3

4. Baylor 6-0 674 4

5. Louisville 5-0 660 5

6. Mississippi St. 6-0 606 6

7. Maryland 6-0 576 7

8. Stanford 6-0 567 8

9. Oregon St. 5-1 523 9

10. Texas 6-0 494 10

11. Tennessee 5-0 476 11

12. Syracuse 6-1 422 14

13. NC State 6-0 410 15

14. Iowa 5-1 323 12

15. California 6-0 287 18

16. DePaul 3-2 285 16

17. Texas A&M 4-1 221 20

18. South Carolina 3-3 212 13

19. Arizona St. 3-2 178 19

20. Minnesota 5-0 170 23

21. Miami 6-1 148 24

22. Marquette 4-1 137 22

23. Iowa St. 5-0 93 -

24. Drake 6-1 73 -

25. Kentucky 7-0 68 -

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Northwestern 59, Missouri 59, Georgia 18, South Florida 17, Virginia Tech 13, Michigan 10, Utah 6, North Carolina 5, Southern Cal 4, Florida St. 3, Boise St. 2, LSU 2.