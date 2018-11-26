Iowa, Iowa State and Drake women all ranked in AP Top 25 basketball poll

The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (31) 6-0 775 1
2. UConn 5-0 735 2
3. Oregon 6-0 705 3
4. Baylor 6-0 674 4
5. Louisville 5-0 660 5
6. Mississippi St. 6-0 606 6
7. Maryland 6-0 576 7
8. Stanford 6-0 567 8
9. Oregon St. 5-1 523 9
10. Texas 6-0 494 10
11. Tennessee 5-0 476 11
12. Syracuse 6-1 422 14
13. NC State 6-0 410 15
14. Iowa 5-1 323 12
15. California 6-0 287 18
16. DePaul 3-2 285 16
17. Texas A&M 4-1 221 20
18. South Carolina 3-3 212 13
19. Arizona St. 3-2 178 19
20. Minnesota 5-0 170 23
21. Miami 6-1 148 24
22. Marquette 4-1 137 22
23. Iowa St. 5-0 93 -
24. Drake 6-1 73 -
25. Kentucky 7-0 68 -
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Northwestern 59, Missouri 59, Georgia 18, South Florida 17, Virginia Tech 13, Michigan 10, Utah 6, North Carolina 5, Southern Cal 4, Florida St. 3, Boise St. 2, LSU 2.
