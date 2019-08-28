Clear

Iowa Independent Film Festival rolls out the red carpet next week

The film festival board met on Wednesday night to settle a few last minute details.

MASON CITY, Iowa - A taste of Hollywood is coming to Mason City and Clear Lake.  On September 5th, the Iowa Independent Film Festival begins.  

The festival showcases independent filmmakers from around the world, and here in Iowa.  Several different venues will host the movie marathon, like the Mason City Public Library, Mason City Community Theater, and The Lake theater in Clear Lake.

Charlie Gandez, vice president of the film festival, says more filmmakers are looking to Iowa for their productions, thanks to tax incentives provided by the state.

He also says just because these movies are independents, that doesn't mean they're low quality.  The board carefully screened each of the nearly 50 films that made the cut.

