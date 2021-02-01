Iowa House passes anti-abortion constitutional amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa - After two hours of debate Thursday night, the Iowa House of Representatives passed an amendment that would remove the protected right to an abortion in the Hawkeye State.

It's important to note that this does not ban abortion in Iowa; rather, the amendment states there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the state.

Republican Representative Shannon Latham voted for the amendment, saying it merely puts the state in a neutral position on abortion, and would undo a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that afirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.

"In that decision, judges overstepped their boundaries. It was unprecedented. This is an amendment to correct what they did because judges are not supposed to legislate."

"The power ultimately returns to the people, and they will ultimately determine and have a vote on what they believe is the regulations they feel comfortable with."

Democratic Representative Sharon Steckman opposed the move, and believes education and access to birth control are among the most effective ways to diminish the use of abortion.

"Affordable adoption, education, funding for crisis pregnancy centers, all those things literally bring abortions down. If we really want to limit abortions, we need to the things that are proven to do that. It's happened in other states."

The decision now moves to the Senate. If it passes two consecutive general assemblies, voters will be able to decide on the issue, which wouldn't happen any sooner than 2024.