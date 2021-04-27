Iowa House members introduce bill to ban vaccine passports

MASON CITY, Iowa - Over the weekend, European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen said that the 27 member countries in the European Union will begin allowing fully vaccinated Americans to travel in the EU this summer.

This raises the question about so-called vaccine passports, which is not sitting well with some Iowa legislators.

The House Judiciary Committee has voted to advance House File 889, which would ban state and local governments from mandating and producing such identification cards that show whether the cardholder has been vaccinated. It would also ban businesses and non-profits from requiring customers to prove they've been vaccinated, and state funding would be pulled from any business, school or other government entity that requires such proof. The proposed law does not prohibit a business or government from implementing a COVID-19 screening protocol, and would also allow for proof of vaccination at healthcare facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes and adult day care centers.

With only just a few days to go until the planned session adjournment on Friday, State Representative Sharon Steckman believes it should not be a top priority at this time.

"I'm a little surprised that we're taking this up late in the session, when we should be doing things to help Iowans get back to work, with mental health funding. We've done one budget bill and that's it. We haven't done any other budget bills."

The Biden administration has already said there will not be any sort of federal vaccine passport or credential system.

Earlier this month, Governor Kim Reynolds said she would issue an executive order regarding banning vaccine passports.

KIMT has reached out to State Representatives Steven Holt, Skyler Wheeler and Matt Windschitl about the bill, and are awaiting a further statement.