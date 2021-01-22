Iowa House member criticized for election fraud, gun posts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The top Democrat in the Iowa House asked that a Republican legislator be removed from committee assignments because of his claims about election fraud and what some saw as threatening language about guns.

House Democratic Leader Todd Prichard asked House Speaker Pat Grassley to remove Rep. Dean Fisher from committee assignments following comments he made on social media that blamed Democrats for the U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Fisher also made comments that referenced guns. Grassley accused Prichard of playing politics and trying to limit free speech.