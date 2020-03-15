Clear
Iowa House and Senate to suspend legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa House and Senate will be suspended for a minimum of 30 days due to the Coronavirus spread.

"The decision was made in consultation with the Department of Public Health and Governor’s Office based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control related to mass gatherings to protect vulnerable populations. The House and Senate will convene on Monday at regular scheduled time to consider resolutions regarding continuity of government to ensure delivery of essential services to Iowans. Previously scheduled subcommittee and committee meetings have been canceled. Standing committees will be on-call as needed," officials said Sunday in a press release.

Members of the public over the age of 60 or with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease) are encouraged to avoid the Capitol.

