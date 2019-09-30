Iowa House Speaker will not run for re-election

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Speaker of the Iowa House will not run for re-election.

That announcement was made Monday afternoon by Clear Lake Republican Linda Upmeyer.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision that it is time for me to step away from the Legislature to spend more time with my husband, kids, and grandkids,” says Upmeyer. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Iowa. I want to thank all of my constituents that have allowed me to represent them in the Iowa House over the past 17 years.”

Upmeyer was first elected to the Iowa House in 2002 and was chose as the first female Speaker in Iowa history in 2015. Upmeyer was also the first woman to be elected Iowa Majority Leader in 2010. She says she will continue to serve as Speaker until the start of the 2020 Iowa Legislature.

“Most of all,” says Upmeyer, “I want to thank my family for being so supportive. Whether I was in session in Des Moines, crisscrossing the state attending fundraisers, or traveling to conferences and other meetings in other states, their unwavering support and encouragement are what made it possible for me to serve. I can’t thank them enough.”

Jeff Kaufman, Chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, released the following statement on Upmeyer’s announcement:

“Very few House Speaker’s in Iowa’s history have created a legacy like Speaker Linda Upmeyer. At a time when gridlock and partisan bickering grind Washington, D.C. to a halt, Speaker Upmeyer delivered tangible results on behalf of Iowans, creating opportunities for them to grow their business, raise their families and keep government out of the way.”

“Her accomplishments in leading campaigns is unprecedented. She raised more money as Majority Leader and Speaker than anyone in the House. Speaker Upmeyer has helped dozens of candidates and incumbents win tough elections, resulting in five consecutive General Assemblies in the majority. Of course, Speaker Upmeyer shattered the glass ceiling as Iowa’s first female speaker. But more important than that, she showed young women that being a leader isn’t just about being female. It’s about not stepping away from a challenge and forging your own way.”

“We thank Speaker Upmeyer for her years of service to our state and the lasting impact she has made as House Speaker.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also released the following reaction to Upmeyer's decision:

“Speaker Linda Upmeyer is a dear friend as well as a talented and tenacious legislator. Together, we tackled some of the most important issues facing the state. We passed the largest tax cut in Iowa history, secured historic investments for preK-12 education, implemented comprehensive mental health reform and fought to protect the lives of the unborn. Linda will be remembered as a remarkable public servant who helped move Iowa in a better direction.”