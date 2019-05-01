Iowa Governor to survey Davenport flood damage Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds plans to survey flood damage at Davenport and get an updated report on Mississippi River flooding.

Reynolds says she'll make the trip to Davenport in eastern Iowa on Friday.

She also says the presidential disaster declaration approved last month in the wake of devastating floods in western Iowa is still open, which likely will allow Davenport to qualify for federal funding to help people in the recovery process.

Reynolds says she's stressed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that Iowa is "really vulnerable right now." She says initial damage estimates of $1.6 billion from last month's flooding along the Missouri River are likely to grow.

Meanwhile, cities downstream along the Mississippi river that have remained largely dry are preparing for a flood threat that could stretch into the summer.

The river is expected to reach rare heights in Missouri, including at the cities of St. Louis, Louisiana and Clarksville, and officials are scrambling to get ahead of the worst of it.

The Memorial Bridge connecting Quincy, Illinois, and West Quincy, Missouri, closed Wednesday, and the Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana could also be forced to close if the water gets too high. Several roads along the river have already closed on both sides of the Mississippi.

Hannibal, Missouri has a levee that protects the boyhood home of Mark Twain and historic 19th century downtown buildings. But with heavy rain expected in the coming days, town leaders are taking no chances. Emergency Management Director John Hark said the town plans to add 2 feet of additional height, probably using sandbags, on top of the levee.