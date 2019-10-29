Clear
BREAKING NEWS Shots fired in SE Rochester Full Story

Iowa Governor speaks at Entrepreneur Center Gala

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at NIACC
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at NIACC

Salutes the efforts to give young people and adults the skills for new opportunities.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 8:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds was in Mason City Tuesday night to speak at the 2019 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala.

The event is put on by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center to celebrate and honor the “entrepreneurs and partners who make our communities in North Iowa a great place to work and live.”

Besides recognizing the Entrepreneur, Young Entrepreneur, and Business of the Year, the 2019 Gala also posthumously presented the Legacy Award to John K. And Luise V. Hanson for their contributions to North Iowa.

Governor Reynolds called the efforts of NIACC and the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center a “game changer” for North Iowa young people and adults “to help them get the skills and to match them up with the job opportunities that exist right here in your area.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Major storm chances moving south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/29

Image

RPD: Don't leave your car running unattended

Image

Salvation Army needs coats!

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Water Main break for Mason City schools

Image

Kavars Sentenced for Animal Neglect

Image

Labor & Delivery Center Closing

Image

Pedestrian Detection

Image

College students targeted by phony phone calls

Image

Veterans advocate for cannabis to be legalized

Community Events