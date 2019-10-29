Iowa Governor speaks at Entrepreneur Center Gala

MASON CITY, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds was in Mason City Tuesday night to speak at the 2019 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala.

The event is put on by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center to celebrate and honor the “entrepreneurs and partners who make our communities in North Iowa a great place to work and live.”

Besides recognizing the Entrepreneur, Young Entrepreneur, and Business of the Year, the 2019 Gala also posthumously presented the Legacy Award to John K. And Luise V. Hanson for their contributions to North Iowa.

Governor Reynolds called the efforts of NIACC and the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center a “game changer” for North Iowa young people and adults “to help them get the skills and to match them up with the job opportunities that exist right here in your area.”