Iowa Governor signs bill authorizing coronavirus spending

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Over $90 million going to health programs.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds has signed authorizing emergency measures and supplemental appropriations for key government services to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Every Iowan has a role to play in limiting and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. These measures will fund core services and also give schools the flexibility to keep their students safe,” says Governor Reynolds. “I appreciate lawmakers working together on legislation that funds key government services and additional emergency measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

The new law provides:

• Supplemental appropriations for Medicaid ($88.98 million)

• Supplemental appropriations for other health programs ($1.8 million)

• Supplemental appropriations for state hygienic lab ($525,000).

• Limits some standing appropriations (non-public school transportation, instructional support, AEA funding).

• Requires a review of FY 2020 appropriations and to make appropriations for the first two months of FY 2021.

• Authorizes the Governor to waive school instructional time requirements for schools that close due to the COVID-19 virus.

