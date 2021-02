DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that eases most COVID-19 safety restrictions.

It encourages all vulnerable Iowans to limit their activities outside the home and calls on all Iowans to limit their in-person interactions with the vulnerable. The proclamation then goes on to state:

In addition, Reynold’s proclamation extends regulatory relief related to COVID-19 for another 30 days.

To read the Governor's proclamation, click here.