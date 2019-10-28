Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa Governor proclaims 'Halloween Safety Week'

Governor Kim Reynolds' proclamation is meant to remind parents and kids to stay safe on Halloween.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Friday declaring the week of October 28th as Halloween Safety Week.  

Governor Reynolds said more kids are hit and killed by cars on Halloween than on any other day of the year.  Along with road safety, local law enforcement are also hoping parents keep an eye on their kids' candy.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said parents should go through and visually inspect the candy for foreign objects or opened wrapping.  Also, parents might want to keep an eye out for marijuana edibles that might have accidentally ended up in the trick or treat bag.  Often, these THC-laced candies are packaged in bright colors that may be easily mistaken for regular candy.  Sheriff Pals says check the packaging carefully for the marijuana leaf symbol or mentions of THC on the labeling.  

The warning comes after police in Johnstown, Pennsylvania found marijuana edibles during a search warrant with packaging that was very similar to Nerds candy.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Girls opportunities in sports

Image

A Simple Message to Students

Image

Heating Your Home Safely

Image

Proposing Development Near Diamand Jo

Image

Inside One Discovery Square

Image

Fareway Breaks Ground

Image

Covered Bridge

Image

Social Media Threat Leads To School Fight

Image

Threat At Ellis

Image

My Money: Monitoring your credit score

Community Events