Iowa Governor proclaims 'Halloween Safety Week'

MASON CITY, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Friday declaring the week of October 28th as Halloween Safety Week.

Governor Reynolds said more kids are hit and killed by cars on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Along with road safety, local law enforcement are also hoping parents keep an eye on their kids' candy.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said parents should go through and visually inspect the candy for foreign objects or opened wrapping. Also, parents might want to keep an eye out for marijuana edibles that might have accidentally ended up in the trick or treat bag. Often, these THC-laced candies are packaged in bright colors that may be easily mistaken for regular candy. Sheriff Pals says check the packaging carefully for the marijuana leaf symbol or mentions of THC on the labeling.

The warning comes after police in Johnstown, Pennsylvania found marijuana edibles during a search warrant with packaging that was very similar to Nerds candy.