Iowa Governor outlines state response to Coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds took to the podium this afternoon to outline the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am also calling upon each and every Iowan to be an active part of our statewide mitigation strategy. You really can make a difference."

The Governor was adamant that every citizen is on the front lines in the fight to stem the spread of Coronavirus.

Schools will be locked up over the next month, making it hard on children who rely on school meals. The Governor says districts will still provide lunches.

"Schools will be able to activate their summer meal programs and provide meals in non-group settings, such as drive through pickup or a grab-and-go,” said Governor Reynolds.

Testing for Coronavirus is also key to slowing the spread of the disease. The governor says the state is stepping up its ability to do extensive testing.

"Our daily capacity for running tests will now increase from 54 to 108 tests per day. When the situation warrants, we are ready at that point to add a third shift so that we can continue to run tests around the clock,” she said.

During the news conference, state leaders addressed the need for improved unemployment response time. Jobs will be lost and many parents will be forced to stay home with their children.

"We are waiving the waiting period and we are waiving the work search and work ability requirements, which means that Iowans can expect to be paid within 7-10 days from the time that they file the initial claim,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.