Iowa Governor declares Day of Prayer in wake of flood disaster

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been calling for new approaches to deal with persistent flooding, and now she's also seeking prayers to deal with the problem.
On Monday, Reynolds was surrounded by evangelical Christians as she signed a proclamation declaring Sunday a statewide day of prayer for flood recovery. Reynolds and the group then bowed their heads together in prayer.
Earlier in the week, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a similar proclamation.
In response to questions from reporters, Reynolds repeated her call for new approaches to reduce immediate and long-term flood risks along the Missouri River, saying companies and residents will leave if flood threats remain high.
She called on Congress to set aside politics and pass a disaster aid bill. A measure funding Midwest flood relief has been delayed in the U.S. Senate by calls from Democrats to spend more on Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from 2017 hurricane damage.
