Iowa Governor blasts Biden over school mask letter

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is blasting President Biden after getting a letter on Iowa’s ban school mask mandates.

The letter is from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to the Governor and Ann Lebo, Director of the Iowa Department of Education. It says “Iowa’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19” may “infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by Federal law.” The letter refers to Iowa’s ban on school mask mandates as “State level action against science-based strategies.”

Governor Reynolds released the following statement in response:

“We have a crisis at the border, a disaster in Afghanistan, and inflation is soaring. President Biden is failing on each of these issues, yet he is now launching an attack against governors like myself for trusting our people to decide what’s best for them. The President’s priorities are misplaced. I have had enough, and I know Iowans have too.”

“I’ll continue to do whatever is necessary to defend and preserve the fundamental rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen.”

The full text of the letter is below.