Iowa Governor allowing more businesses to reopen on May 8

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave an update on the status of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa during a press conference at the Iowa National Guard in Johnston, Friday, Friday, May 1, 2020. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Dental practices and campgrounds to reopen under state health guidelines.

Posted: May 6, 2020 5:02 PM
Updated: May 6, 2020 5:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – More Iowa businesses will be allowed to reopen Friday in a limited fashion.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation Wednesday continuing Iowa’s Public Health Disaster Emergency but allowing more businesses to reopen.

Dentists can begin seeing regular patients as long as they follow guidelines put in place by health authorities. Public and private campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities, and medical spas may also reopen on May 8 as long as they follow rules set by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Governor’s own disaster proclamations. Those rules apply to the 77 counties where social distancing rules have already been relaxed.

The Iowa DNR says it will open state campgrounds at 8 am on Friday to campers with self-contained restrooms only. Self-contained is defined as a tent or pop-up camper with a portable toilet or an RV with a functioning, self-contained bathroom. Walk-in campers may begin registering at 8 am. The DNR’s campground reservation system will begin accepting reservations starting Friday at 9:00 am.  Reservations will go into effect on Monday, May 11.

For the other 22 Iowa counties still on a higher state of lockdown, retail establishments may also reopen on May 8 but only if they limit the number of customers to 50% of maximum occupancy and follow recommended safety measures. Fitness centers may also reopen by appointment only and with only one patron at a time. Enclosed malls may also reopen but must limit customers to 50% of maximum occupancy and all public seating and play areas must remain shut down. This applies to Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington, and Woodbury counties.

Governor Reynolds will also allow schools to begin the 2020-2021 school year before August 23 and says alcohol licenses set to expire shall be extended until the end of her disaster proclamation.

For the full text of the Governor’s new emergency rules, click here.

