Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces relief program for county fairs

BRITT, Iowa - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is looking to extend a helping hand to county fairs in the state.

The Governor announcing today that the state has set aside nearly $6 million from the federal CARES Act for grants to county fairs.

Rewards range from $15,000 to $75,000.

County fairs will have to meet certain requirements in order to receive funds.

Hancock County was one of the few fairs that went on this year. Fair board president Andy Bruggeman says they managed to do okay.

"Overall, we made a little bit of money. It wasn't near like we could have. We broke even and made a little bit of money, so that was our goal," said Bruggeman.

The Hancock County fair board is meeting tomorrow night. They are planning on discussing the grant program at the meeting.