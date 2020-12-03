Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks on when the state will start getting the COVID19 vaccine

MASON CITY, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds said the state should be receiving about 26,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine around December 13th, if the drug gets federal approval.

The first shipment of doses will be going to health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities. More shipments will be staggered out later in the month. Doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected on the week of the 20th.

The state government is keeping quiet on where they will be storing the vaccine before it is shipped out across Iowa.

Iowa Department of Public Health director Kelly Garcia says it might be some time before the vaccinations will begin for the general population.

"As more COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, additional populations will be added and more people will be able to receive the vaccine. We anticipate that by mid 2021, there should be enough vaccine available for anyone who wants to receive it."

In total, the state of Iowa is expected to receive 172,000 COVID-19 vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer.