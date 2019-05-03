Clear

Iowa Gov. signs bill limiting Medicaid money for sex-change surgery

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Provision in Health and Human Services budget bill.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 7:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a budget bill that prohibits the use of Medicaid funding to pay for sex-reassignment surgery.

The Republican governor signed the Health and Human Services funding bill on Friday and opted not to issue a line item veto of the ban on public funding for such surgeries.

Conservative Republicans added the prohibition in the closing days of the Legislature, saying it was a response to a recent Iowa Supreme Court decision that said the state couldn't deny two transgender women Medicaid coverage for sex-reassignment surgery.

Daniel Hoffmann-Zinnell, executive director of the civil rights group One Iowa Action, said that by signing the bill, Reynolds "tarnished Iowa's reputation as a state that stands for fairness and equality."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking more sun today with even more for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Camping Kickoff

Image

May Volunteer of the Month

Image

Fill the Synagogue in Response to Shooting

Image

Columbia Club looks for new owner

Image

Two veterans with no family were laid to rest

Image

Vaccine research discusses measles outbreak

Image

Austi-Con Underway

Image

Homeland Security Meeting in Austin

Image

Kavars won't get any of her dogs back

Image

Weiss Murder Trial: Weiss takes the stand in his own defense

Community Events