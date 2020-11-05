Iowa Gov. launches ad campaign as COVID numbers skyrocket

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will institute a media campaign to encourage people to take action to reduce the state’s surging number of coronavirus infections but will not impose any mandates or enforce new rules.

Reynolds also said Thursday that the success of Republican candidates in the general election was proof that most Iowans support her decision to not require masks and quickly end most restrictions on businesses.

Reynolds says the media campaign would begin next week and would include newspaper, television and radio advertising. She spoke on a day when there were 4,562 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 20 more deaths.