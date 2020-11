DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the state tonight to discuss the next steps in the state's fight against COVID-19.

Reynolds will speak at 6:05 p.m., and you can watch it live here.

In a press release, Reyolds said she will talk about "the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts, as well as announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers."