Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs vaccine mandate into law

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Reynolds on Friday signed a bipartisan vaccine mandate into law.

“I am proud to sign this bipartisan piece of legislation today. This is a major step forward in protecting Iowans’ freedoms and their abilities to make healthcare decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families. This legislation also gives employees the assurance that they will still receive unemployment benefits despite being fired for standing up for their beliefs," Reynolds said.

“As I’ve stated publicly numerous times, I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19 and we’ve provided Iowans with the information they need to determine what’s best for themselves and their families, but no Iowan should be forced to lose their job or livelihood over the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is only the first step. We will be taking other legal actions against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate.”