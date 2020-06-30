Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs law that strengthens animal cruelty laws

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law the Community and Pet Protection Act that strengthens the state’s animal cruelty laws.

The act includes the following:

· Removing a current owner exemption that bars a pet owner from being charged with animal abuse for abusing their own pet

· Clarifying requirements for food, water, and shelter to allow law enforcement and prosecutors to more effectively address animal welfare concerns when they arise

· Adding requirements for sanitary conditions, grooming, and veterinary care

· Requiring mental health evaluations for juveniles and offenses punishable as an aggravated misdemeanor or class “D” felony

“HF737 is a significant step forward for Iowa, a state that has long been ranked as one of the worst in the nation for animal protection laws,” states Iowa Pet Alliance executive director Haley Anderson. “During such unprecedented and politically contentious times, HF737 has proven that protecting our pets is something the majority of Iowans and legislators can agree on, regardless of party.”