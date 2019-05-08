Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill increasing her role in choosing judges

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Reynolds signed it Wednesday with no fanfare, announcing her approval in an email that also noted four other bills.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 5:05 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a measure into law that gives her greater control over the way judges are selected and weakening the influence of attorneys.

Language making the change was inserted into a larger funding bill approved on the last day of the legislative session.

Reynolds signed it Wednesday with no fanfare, announcing her approval in an email that also noted four other bills.

She says she's proud to sign it "to give all Iowans a greater voice in the process."

The majority of the 17-member state judge nominating commission members will now be picked by the governor — she will chose nine while lawyers will chose eight.

The commission nominates finalists for the Iowa Supreme Court and the Iowa Court of Appeals and submits them to the governor, who makes the final choice.

Democrats accused Republicans of trying to stack the courts in their favor after losing cases involving abortion and same-sex marriage.

Iowa is among at least four states where Republican lawmakers moved to lessen the role of attorneys on judicial nominating panels.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Image

'Litter Bit Better' campaign collects 8 tons of trash

Image

Police use robot to stay safe in a dangerous career

Image

New apartment complex could address affordable housing crisis

Image

Defense attorney weighs in on mistrial

Image

Discover Austin

Image

Helping those with disabilities

Image

Bystanders help rescue elderly woman after vehicle plunges into lake

Image

Soldiers Field Track To Be Resurfaced

Image

Vehicle removed from Fountain Lake

Community Events