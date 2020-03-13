Iowa Gov. Reynolds set to address Coronavirus

Iowa Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the state's plan in regards to the Coronavirus.
