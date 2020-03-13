Clear
Iowa Gov. Reynolds set to address Coronavirus

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Press conference scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 4:03 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 4:04 PM

Iowa Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the state's plan in regards to the Coronavirus. 

