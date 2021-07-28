Iowa Gov. Reynolds said state 'has no choice but to act' in regards to situation at southern border

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that the state "has no choice but to act" in regards to sending Iowa State Patrol troopers to the southern border.

Reynolds, a Republican, announced the deployment last month, responding to requests for assistance from the GOP governors of Texas and Arizona through the interstate Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Twenty-eight Iowa troopers rode along on patrols, handed out food and water to immigrants crossing the Rio Grande and joined efforts to stop human smugglers. The additional bill to Iowans for the mission will be more than $200,000, but Gov. Reynolds says it was worth it, and blames the Biden Administration for failing to do its job.

"Earlier this month, I deployed members at the Iowa State Patrol to get us southern border to support law enforcement and border security efforts. I made this decision because the federal government has abdicated its duty. Texas law enforcement and border agents are being overwhelmed and the crisis at the border, isn't staying at the border. It's being felt across the country, including right here in Iowa," Reynolds said.