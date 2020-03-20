Iowa Gov. Reynolds releases new details with State Public Health Emergency Declaration

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a State Public Health Emergency Declaration effective immediately.

Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2 p.m. with more information.

Details are as follows:

The declaration relaxes a number of restrictions and regulations and provides relief from other statutes and state regulations:

• Temporarily suspends collection of property taxes and penalties and interest

• Temporarily suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances

• Extends expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures

• Permits the sale of carry-out, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees

• Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices

• Suspends certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods on all highways in Iowa

• The proclamation also allows related state agencies to implement the state’s public health emergency plan