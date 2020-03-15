Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa Gov. Reynolds recommending schools close for 4 weeks Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa Gov. Reynolds recommending schools close for 4 weeks; new case in NE Iowa involves child

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Gov. Reynolds is making this recommendation in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and based on CDC guidelines.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 8:09 PM
Updated: Mar 15, 2020 8:19 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is recommending Iowa schools close for four weeks, she announced Sunday night.

Reynolds will hold a press conference Monday.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Gov. Reynolds stated. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Gov. Reynolds is making this recommendation in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and based on CDC guidelines.

"Earlier today, IDPH was notified of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 22 positive cases. According to IDPH, two cases are related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County, one is a middle-age adult between 41-60 years; the other is a child, age 0-18 years. The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa. The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult and indicates a third case of community spread," Sunday's press release said. 

"One of today’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab. With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the numbers of positive cases to increase."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
A calm weekend before a messy week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Lourdes Eagles try to find closure as state tournament ends

Image

Rochester Grizzlies championship hopes go unfulfilled

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments

Image

Frustration brews as season ends abruptly

Image

School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19

Image

Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons

Image

RCTC vs. Sandhills

Image

Channel One Food Bank

Community Events