Iowa Gov. Reynolds recommending schools close for 4 weeks; new case in NE Iowa involves child

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is recommending Iowa schools close for four weeks, she announced Sunday night.

Reynolds will hold a press conference Monday.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Gov. Reynolds stated. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Gov. Reynolds is making this recommendation in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and based on CDC guidelines.

"Earlier today, IDPH was notified of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 22 positive cases. According to IDPH, two cases are related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County, one is a middle-age adult between 41-60 years; the other is a child, age 0-18 years. The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa. The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult and indicates a third case of community spread," Sunday's press release said.

"One of today’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab. With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the numbers of positive cases to increase."