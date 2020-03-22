JOHNSTON, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Sunday she is ordering the following closures by 10 p.m. Sunday as part of the declaration due to the spread of the Coronavirus.
- Hair and nail salons
- Massage parlors
- Tattoo shops
- Tanning salons
- Swimming pools
Those closures will go through March 31.
Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa
Gov. Reynolds also said she is asking schools, churches and community centers that have space to provide child care during the pandemic.
The state announced earlier Sunday that the state has 90 confirmed cases, including multiple ones in northern Iowa.
Related Content
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders closure of hair/nail salons, tattoo shops, other businesses (with full presser)
- Salvation Army opens hair salon
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders numerous closures, including bars and restaurants starting Tuesday
- Gov. Kim Reynolds makes North Iowa stop
- RFD: Sprinkler system contains fire at Rochester nail salon
- GOP Gov. Reynolds elected to first full term
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds: 'This is an unprecedented time for our state' (with full press conference)
- Rochester tattoo shop warns of illegal tattoo health dangers
- Iowa Supreme Court takes a right turn under Gov. Reynolds
- Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivering Condition of the State