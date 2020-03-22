Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders closure of hair/nail salons, tattoo shops, other businesses (with full presser)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Gov. Reynolds also said she is asking schools, churches and community centers that have to provide child care during the pandemic.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 2:49 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 2:53 PM

JOHNSTON, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Sunday she is ordering the following closures by 10 p.m. Sunday as part of the declaration due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

  • Hair and nail salons
  • Massage parlors
  • Tattoo shops
  • Tanning salons
  • Swimming pools

Those closures will go through March 31.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

Gov. Reynolds also said she is asking schools, churches and community centers that have space to provide child care during the pandemic.

The state announced earlier Sunday that the state has 90 confirmed cases, including multiple ones in northern Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
More rain is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/21 2

Image

Dealing with no baseball as MLB season delayed

Image

Coronavirus cabin fever

Image

Rochester Farmers Market open during pandemic

Image

Local grocery store offers delivery options

Image

Sean Weather 3/21

Image

A no nonsense doctor weighs in on Coronavirus

Image

Local athletes set an example we can all learn from

Image

Prepping for Power Outages

Image

How is grieving process impacted by social distancing?

Community Events