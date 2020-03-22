Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders closure of hair/nail salons, tattoo shops, other businesses (with full presser)

JOHNSTON, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Sunday she is ordering the following closures by 10 p.m. Sunday as part of the declaration due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

Hair and nail salons

Massage parlors

Tattoo shops

Tanning salons

Swimming pools

Those closures will go through March 31.

Gov. Reynolds also said she is asking schools, churches and community centers that have space to provide child care during the pandemic.

The state announced earlier Sunday that the state has 90 confirmed cases, including multiple ones in northern Iowa.