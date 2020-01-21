Clear

Iowa Gov. Reynolds creating bureau designed to avoid school shootings

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

The proposal would add two state agents with cyber training to identify early threats.

Jan 21, 2020
Posted By: The Associated Press

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is creating a Governor's School Safety Bureau within the Iowa Department of Public Safety in an effort to avoid school violence experienced in other states.

Her plan announced Tuesday includes hiring additional officers and creating a digital application and tip line for students to anonymously identify threats.

Reynolds is asking lawmakers for $2 million to start the bureau and an ongoing $1.5 million annually to run it. She says Iowa can't wait for something to happen to act.

