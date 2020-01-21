Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is creating a Governor's School Safety Bureau within the Iowa Department of Public Safety in an effort to avoid school violence experienced in other states.
Her plan announced Tuesday includes hiring additional officers and creating a digital application and tip line for students to anonymously identify threats.
Reynolds is asking lawmakers for $2 million to start the bureau and an ongoing $1.5 million annually to run it. She says Iowa can't wait for something to happen to act.
The proposal would add two state agents with cyber training to identify early threats.
Related Content
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds creating bureau designed to avoid school shootings
- Gov. Kim Reynolds makes North Iowa stop
- Iowa Supreme Court takes a right turn under Gov. Reynolds
- Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivering Condition of the State
- 'Lunch shaming' bill awaits Gov. Reynolds' signature
- IA Gov. Reynolds signs tax cut bill
- Gov. Reynolds wants more Iowa girls to go into cyber security jobs
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says farmers understand tariffs will have benefits in the long run
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill increasing her role in choosing judges
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds says she believes President Trump will uphold ethanol promise
Scroll for more content...