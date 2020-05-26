Clear
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more of state to re-open June 1

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Casinos, amusement parks, bowling alleys and race tracks will open.

Posted: May 26, 2020 11:22 AM
Updated: May 26, 2020 12:53 PM

Iowa’s re-opening will continue June 1 with casinos, amusement parks and bowling alleys being allowed to open their doors.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday those venues will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity.

Speedways and race tracks can open events to spectators at 50 percent as well.

Reynolds also said that games and practices for youth and adult baseball and softball will be allowed starting June 1.

Reynolds said protocols inside casinos, including smoking, will not change. 

She says she will lift a moratorium on evictions and allow gatherings of more than 10 people to resume as she removes more restrictions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Advocates for low-income tenants have warned that scores of tenants who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic could face eviction in coming months.

You can read the full release from the governor here. 

 

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21315

Reported Deaths: 890
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7168539
Ramsey243797
Stearns195012
Nobles14692
Anoka121056
Dakota110235
Olmsted56210
Washington52729
Kandiyohi4681
Rice3862
Clay37324
Scott3582
Wright2531
Sherburne2142
Todd2040
Mower1891
Carver1742
Benton1672
Steele1410
Martin1255
Blue Earth1151
St. Louis11113
Freeborn930
Pine850
Winona7815
Carlton730
Nicollet695
Cottonwood640
Otter Tail600
Polk592
Watonwan560
Crow Wing561
Goodhue552
Itasca537
Chisago481
Dodge440
Chippewa420
Meeker420
Le Sueur411
Jackson390
Morrison380
Becker370
Murray350
Lyon340
Douglas290
Isanti280
McLeod270
Waseca250
Unassigned229
Rock210
Mille Lacs171
Fillmore171
Swift160
Wabasha160
Brown122
Beltrami120
Faribault120
Sibley120
Wilkin113
Cass112
Kanabec111
Norman110
Pipestone100
Marshall90
Pennington90
Pope80
Aitkin60
Wadena60
Koochiching60
Yellow Medicine60
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Lincoln50
Clearwater30
Big Stone30
Traverse30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Grant20
Houston20
Roseau10
Hubbard10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17533

Reported Deaths: 456
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3774108
Woodbury262424
Black Hawk168239
Linn93575
Marshall87011
Dallas85714
Johnson6027
Muscatine54539
Wapello5144
Crawford4862
Tama39423
Scott3379
Louisa3347
Dubuque32316
Jasper25616
Buena Vista2430
Pottawattamie2126
Sioux2070
Washington1808
Wright1220
Allamakee1184
Plymouth1160
Warren1110
Story951
Poweshiek888
Mahaska856
Bremer676
Henry611
Clinton601
Des Moines551
Boone550
Cedar461
Guthrie433
Taylor390
Benton371
Jones360
Clarke350
Iowa330
Monroe334
Osceola320
Buchanan320
Shelby310
Clayton303
Marion290
Webster271
Hamilton260
Fayette260
Monona240
Madison241
Winneshiek230
Lee220
Cerro Gordo221
Davis200
Grundy190
Lyon190
Harrison190
Jefferson180
Floyd181
Mills160
Cherokee160
Butler150
Delaware150
Keokuk140
Greene130
Sac130
Hardin130
Humboldt130
Ida130
Howard120
Jackson120
Appanoose123
Hancock120
Audubon111
Cass110
Van Buren100
Clay100
Page100
Winnebago100
Carroll90
Dickinson90
Franklin80
Adair80
Chickasaw80
Emmet70
Union70
Kossuth70
Unassigned60
Lucas60
Montgomery60
Adams50
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Pocahontas40
Palo Alto30
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Storms a brewin'
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

