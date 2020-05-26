Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more of state to re-open June 1

Iowa’s re-opening will continue June 1 with casinos, amusement parks and bowling alleys being allowed to open their doors.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday those venues will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity.

Speedways and race tracks can open events to spectators at 50 percent as well.

Reynolds also said that games and practices for youth and adult baseball and softball will be allowed starting June 1.

Reynolds said protocols inside casinos, including smoking, will not change.

She says she will lift a moratorium on evictions and allow gatherings of more than 10 people to resume as she removes more restrictions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Advocates for low-income tenants have warned that scores of tenants who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic could face eviction in coming months.

