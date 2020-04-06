Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more closures, including malls and campgrounds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that additional closings will go into effect through April 30 around the state.
It includes the following:
- Malls
- Social clubs
- Bingo halls
- Bowling alleys
- Pool halls
- Zoos
- Arcades
- Amusement parks
- Libraries
- Skating rinks and skate parks
- Outdoor/indoor parks
- Race tracks
- Tobacco/vaping stores
- Toy, music, gaming, instrument and movie stores
- Campgrounds
Reynolds said at a news conference that local police would begin enforcing her order to bar gatherings of 10 people and that violators could be warned or cited.
Reynolds also said the state has 946 positive coronavirus tests and three new deaths, bringing the total to 25.
The virus has at least one confirmed case in 75 of Iowa's 99 counties.
While she didn't issue a shelter-in-place order, Reynolds said Iowans need to do their part.
"We are going to hold Iowans accountable with what I've ordered," she said.
Reynolds also said there are outbreaks at nursing homes in Linn, Tama and Washington counties.
Cerro Gordo County recorded two new cases, as of Monday, and there were new cases in Winnebago and Franklin counties.
Cases by county
Cerro Gordo - 12
Hancock - 3
Mitchell - 2
Bremer - 2
Howard - 1
Franklin - 1
Kossuth - 1
Chickasaw - 1
Butler - 1
Wright - 1
Winnebago - 1
Worth - 0
Floyd - 0
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 78 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81+)
• Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)
• Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
