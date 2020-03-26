Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more business closures (with full press conference)

The closure of restaurants and bars in Iowa will be extended to April 7, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday as she expanded business closures around the state.

She also said bookstores, clothing/jewelry stores and furniture stores will be required to close until April 7.

Iowa announced earlier in the day that the state has 179 confirmed Coronavirus cases.

Gov. Reynolds added that 23 counties were receiving personal protective equipment that was being delivered by the National Guard.

Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, existing closures will be extended to April 7. That includes restaurants, bars, book stores, clothing and shoe stores, jewelry stores, luggage stores, beauty supply stores, florists, home furnishing stores and furniture stores.

Reynolds also said schools will remain closed until April 13, as she said previously.

