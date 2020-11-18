Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces alterations to public health measures regarding fitness centers, rec activities

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that the state has altered some of its public health measures related to recreational activities and fitness centers.

"Except for high school, collegiate, or professional sporting or recreational gatherings, the proclamation only permits sporting and recreational activities when all participants in the gathering—including athletes, coaches, or instructors—maintain six feet of physical distance at all times. Activities where closer contact is required or reasonably unavoidable, such as a wrestling meet or basketball game, are prohibited. Spectators are also limited at all gatherings to two per athlete and must be social distanced six feet apart. And all participants, except for athletes, must wear masks. These requirements also apply to group classes or activities at fitness centers and gyms.

"The proclamation does not change any measures in place for high school-sponsored, collegiate, or professional sporting or recreational activities. High school sports and extracurricular activities continue to be permitted, even where close contact may occur. But spectators at games or events are limited to two per student and are required to wear a mask."

It is in effect until Dec. 10.