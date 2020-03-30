Clear
Iowa Gov. Reynolds: 'The reality is the end is not in sight' (with full press conference)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Reynolds also said any additional statewide guidelines would likely be released later in the week after President Donald Trump releases more guidelines this week.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that “the reality is the end is not in sight” as the state announced 88 new Coronavirus cases.

Speaking Monday, Reynolds also said any additional statewide guidelines would likely be released later in the week after President Donald Trump releases more national guidelines.

Reynolds also said there is currently an outbreak at a Cedar Rapids nursing home. The facility has 21 confirmed cases. 

She also urged Iowans to help make protective masks for healthcare employees.

“If you’re willing and able, we need your help,” she said.

The state has more than 400 confirmed cases and six deaths. Fifty-six of Iowa's 99 counties have at least one case. 

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

