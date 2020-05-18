Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Strike team heading to Cerro Gordo Co. this week

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that a strike team will be going into Cerro Gordo County this week as the state looks to continue testing at long-term care facilities.

While speaking on outbreaks at nursing homes and the need for testing at those facilities, Reynolds noted a team will be heading to northern Iowa for the first time.

“We have a strike team that’s going into Cerro Gordo this week, Worth County will be able to participate in that,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the state has done testing in more than 420 long-term care facilities.

Cerro Gordo County, and North Iowa in general, have reported relatively low positive test numbers. As of Monday, the state had reported 18 positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. Twelve of those cases have been classified as recovered.

There have been no long-term care facilities in northern Iowa, according to state data.

Wright County has seen a surge in recent days with 14 new positive cases being announced.

Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info