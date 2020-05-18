Clear

Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Strike team heading to Cerro Gordo Co. this week

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave an update on the status of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa during a press conference at the Iowa National Guard in Johnston, Friday, Friday, May 1, 2020. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

While speaking on outbreaks at nursing homes and the need for testing at those facilities, Reynolds noted a team will be heading to northern Iowa for the first time.

Posted: May 18, 2020 2:10 PM
Updated: May 18, 2020 2:13 PM

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that a strike team will be going into Cerro Gordo County this week as the state looks to continue testing at long-term care facilities. 

“We have a strike team that’s going into Cerro Gordo this week, Worth County will be able to participate in that,” Reynolds said. 

Reynolds said the state has done testing in more than 420 long-term care facilities.

Cerro Gordo County, and North Iowa in general, have reported relatively low positive test numbers. As of Monday, the state had reported 18 positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. Twelve of those cases have been classified as recovered. 

There have been no long-term care facilities in northern Iowa, according to state data. 

Wright County has seen a surge in recent days with 14 new positive cases being announced.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 15668

Reported Deaths: 731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5158462
Stearns171310
Ramsey153071
Nobles13612
Anoka82140
Dakota74223
Olmsted4489
Kandiyohi4121
Washington36318
Clay29320
Rice2402
Scott2381
Wright1621
Sherburne1502
Benton1312
Martin1185
Carver1132
Steele1050
St. Louis10213
Blue Earth830
Pine830
Winona7515
Carlton660
Freeborn610
Todd600
Mower580
Cottonwood560
Polk552
Itasca465
Watonwan410
Otter Tail380
Nicollet373
Jackson360
Dodge350
Le Sueur351
Chisago341
Meeker340
Becker330
Goodhue330
Murray310
Chippewa300
Unassigned299
Lyon260
Crow Wing251
Morrison250
Rock200
Waseca200
Isanti200
Douglas180
McLeod180
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Swift130
Norman110
Wilkin113
Brown102
Faribault100
Mille Lacs101
Sibley90
Kanabec90
Beltrami90
Cass92
Pipestone90
Marshall80
Wadena50
Mahnomen51
Pope50
Renville50
Lincoln40
Koochiching30
Red Lake30
Aitkin30
Traverse30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Lac qui Parle20
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Grant20
Houston20
Roseau10
Pennington10
Kittson10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14629

Reported Deaths: 351
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk292279
Woodbury221516
Black Hawk158730
Linn89670
Marshall7945
Dallas77611
Johnson5697
Muscatine53233
Crawford3801
Wapello3792
Tama35617
Scott3078
Louisa3073
Dubuque26410
Jasper24712
Washington1728
Pottawattamie1612
Sioux1350
Allamakee1144
Buena Vista1020
Poweshiek868
Plymouth830
Story751
Warren720
Bremer645
Clinton611
Henry471
Cedar421
Boone420
Des Moines371
Guthrie372
Benton361
Jones360
Iowa290
Clayton283
Osceola260
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Mahaska241
Shelby210
Marion210
Lyon190
Monroe191
Winneshiek180
Cerro Gordo180
Lee180
Clarke170
Grundy170
Harrison170
Madison161
Monona150
Wright140
Butler140
Greene130
Davis130
Webster131
Hardin120
Howard120
Jefferson120
Delaware120
Audubon111
Floyd111
Hamilton110
Keokuk110
Page100
Mills100
Cherokee90
Clay90
Van Buren80
Carroll80
Jackson80
Appanoose83
Unassigned80
Franklin70
Chickasaw70
Humboldt70
Montgomery60
Winnebago60
Dickinson60
Adair50
Hancock50
Sac40
Mitchell40
Kossuth30
Worth30
Ida30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Cass20
Palo Alto20
Union20
Taylor20
Adams10
Lucas10
Emmet10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Decatur00
