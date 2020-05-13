Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Salons can open for business Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said additional businesses, like salons, massage parlors and barbershops, can re-open beginning Friday.
Reynolds also said that the 22 counties that were still under restrictions will have those lifted like the other 77 counties had in late April, which will re-open restaurants throughout the state.
Reynolds said the state is now in a recovery phase in the fight against the coronavirus.
“It’s in our DNA to plan and manage through emergencies,” Reynolds said.
Bars and casinos in the state must remain closed.
The state announced April 27 that 77 of its 99 counties could re-open with some restrictions as of May 1. That included the re-opening of restaurants and religious gatherings.
On May 8, Iowa announced more openings, including campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas.
